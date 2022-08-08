Photo Shows CM Punk Walking Without Assistance

A fan posted a photo online that shows CM Punk walking at a Chicago airport without any kind of assistance. He had previously been spotted at C2E2 without the need of crutches or a walking boot. This would seem to suggest that his foot is healing better than expected two months after surgery.

Tony Khan has previously said he’d like to have CM Punk back for AEW All Out next month, but wasn’t sure it would happen. Punk himself gave an update and said that he is taking things day-by-day and isn’t sure when he’d be ready to return.

Whenever CM Punk returns, he will have a unification match with the Interim AEW World Champion, which is currently Jon Moxley.