WWE News: Photo of WrestleMania Stage Construction, Stephanie McMahon Praises Ronda Rousey’s WWE Transition

– Construction of the set for WrestleMania 34 at the Superdome in New Orleans has already started. Check out the first image…

Who wants to see an early look at the Mercedes-Benz #superdome before #WrestleMania? WWE has begun to set the stage for the biggest Mania ever. pic.twitter.com/J6u9Sos4gb — 𝕊𝕙𝕠𝕣𝕥𝔹𝕦𝕤 𝕠𝕟 𝟡𝟝.𝟡 🗯 (@shortbusradio) March 26, 2018

– Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with News Hub, praising Ronda Rousey’s transition to WWE…

“She truly is one of the world’s greatest athletes. She is one of a kind and she can help take us to the next chapter of the women’s revolution,” McMahon said of Rousey. “When you consider her start power, charisma and ability to connect with the audience in her promos, she is real and authentic and gives everything she has to everything she does. I have never seen athlete transition so quickly into WWE as her in terms of understanding what she needs to do to connect. Ronda is one of a kind and we couldn’t be more proud than to have her as part of the WWE roster.”