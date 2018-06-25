Various News: Photos of Adam Cole’s EVOLVE Appearance, NJPW Not Close To Selling Out Cow Palace, Fans Polled On Which Champion Will Lose First

– Adam Cole retained his North American title over WALTER in the dark main event of EVOLVE 107 last night. Here are pictures and photos.

Absolutely electric here in Melrose, MA at #EVOLVE107 as NXT North American Champion Adam Cole is introduced for his title defense vs WALTER pic.twitter.com/PY3Ms6ryG6 — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) June 25, 2018

I am on cloud nine… That was incredible, positively unreal! I just witnessed a WWE Champion & one of my all time favs in @AdamColePro defend said title in a @WWNEVOLVE ring. This truly has been the best day ever! What a surreal, electric moment BAYBAY!!!#Evolve107 pic.twitter.com/oW2qNKedHK — Jordan W S (@jordanw_s) June 25, 2018

– A fan recently asked Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer how close NJPW was to selling out the Cow Palace in San Francisco for the G1 Special. He wrote:

Not close to being sold out https://t.co/2Cc5EkwAQu — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 25, 2018

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which World champion will lose their title first: 70% voted for Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and the rest voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles.