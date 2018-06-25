Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Photos of Adam Cole’s EVOLVE Appearance, NJPW Not Close To Selling Out Cow Palace, Fans Polled On Which Champion Will Lose First

June 25, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Adam Cole NXT

– Adam Cole retained his North American title over WALTER in the dark main event of EVOLVE 107 last night. Here are pictures and photos.

– A fan recently asked Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer how close NJPW was to selling out the Cow Palace in San Francisco for the G1 Special. He wrote:

– WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which World champion will lose their title first: 70% voted for Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and the rest voted for WWE Champion AJ Styles.

article topics :

Adam Cole, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, NJPW, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading