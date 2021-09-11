Photos and Clips of Dark Matches From Last Night’s WWE Smackdown Taping

As we previously reported, WWE held several dark matches after Smackdown ended last night. They included Happy Corbin getting beat up by Finn Balor before losing to Drew McIntyre. The dark matches included:

* Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley before Smackdown

* Drew McIntyre def. Happy Corbin via DQ

* John Cena & The Street Profits def. Roman Reigns & The Usos

You can find photos and clips of the segments that didn't make the air below.

