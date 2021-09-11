wrestling / News
Photos and Clips of Dark Matches From Last Night’s WWE Smackdown Taping
As we previously reported, WWE held several dark matches after Smackdown ended last night. They included Happy Corbin getting beat up by Finn Balor before losing to Drew McIntyre. The dark matches included:
* Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley before Smackdown
* Drew McIntyre def. Happy Corbin via DQ
* John Cena & The Street Profits def. Roman Reigns & The Usos
You can find photos and clips of the segments that didn’t make the air below.
Charlotte flair vs Rhea Ripley in dark match at #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/er0IVCwcde
— Soᥲᥕᥲx✨ (@Soawax_) September 10, 2021
Happy Corbin, meet the Demon. Demon, this is Happy Corbin.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/lDrwQLqhYd
Finn takes a shot at Happy Corbin #SmackDown #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/RCSQC5ALt8
after #smackdown, demon balor beat up happy corbin, happy corbin lost by dq against mcintyre, and now he’s getting beat up again pic.twitter.com/bFdqkM22vT
Demon King is back! #SmackDown #WWE @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/eK5q1cmmVo
Drew McIntyre vs Happy Corbin #SmackDown #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/VUO5vKeOHn
Drew McIntyre is here at @TheGarden to take on Happy Corbin in a dark match. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/vGX6bnKoA2
It’s @DMcIntyreWWE vs @BaronCorbinWWE in the #SmackDown dark match pic.twitter.com/p2wWnWclRj
It’s the @WWE Happy New Year version of the Ball Drop with @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/wjnt5XdjiS
Drew McIntyre derrota a Happy Corbin en el primer dark match posterior a SmackDown en el Madison Square Garden.#DrewMcIntyre #HappyCorbin #SmackDown #raw #wwe #msg #wrestling pic.twitter.com/U9iIK5Fwxi
Dark match and final match of the evening @JohnCena @reymysterio and Dominic vs @WWEUsos and @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/YbdPGCsMP1
Dark match is @DMcIntyreWWE vs @BaronCorbinWWE #SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/eEj39lNsyW
Dark match! John Cena and the Mysterio’s vs Roman and USO’S #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JXdgjvjecH
OMG @JohnCena is in the @TheGarden #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2TXVZBAyNf
John Cena on the Dark Main Event of #SmackDown MSG! Teaming with Rey & Dominik Mysterio Vs The Bloodline!
The Bloodline vs. Cena, Rey and Dominik Mysterio in the Main Event #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XQNVqmOvTp
