Photos of Empty Seats at Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

– A number of photos have surfaced from last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Another user posted a diagram of the currently sold tickets for next week’s Dynamite at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. It appears a sizable number of tickets have remained unsold for the venue. You can check out the photos of the empty seats at last night’s arena below.

Chicago is the only place AEW draws that’s why. Haven’t had a sellout since oct 9th. Thank the scalpers first the early sales. After they couldn’t push the tickets they stopped buying. Next week tickets are selling horribly and tonight’s attendance is empty too pic.twitter.com/YZSRQr677P — Jones143 (@MikeJ0nesssssss) December 12, 2019

Sucks that the attendance is getting down to TNA level tho pic.twitter.com/dmjbqimqfD — Ted E. (@tedwards_) December 12, 2019

As previously reported, it was stated by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that last night’s AEW Dynamite had only 800 less tickets sold than last Monday’s Raw in Greenville, South Carolina. Additionally, other upcoming Dynamites are reportedly selling in the range of 4-5 thousand tickets. Additionally, The January 1 Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida is expected to be “nearly full.”