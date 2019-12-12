wrestling / News

Photos of Empty Seats at Last Night’s AEW Dynamite

December 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– A number of photos have surfaced from last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, which was held at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Another user posted a diagram of the currently sold tickets for next week’s Dynamite at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. It appears a sizable number of tickets have remained unsold for the venue. You can check out the photos of the empty seats at last night’s arena below.

As previously reported, it was stated by Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that last night’s AEW Dynamite had only 800 less tickets sold than last Monday’s Raw in Greenville, South Carolina. Additionally, other upcoming Dynamites are reportedly selling in the range of 4-5 thousand tickets. Additionally, The January 1 Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida is expected to be “nearly full.”

