Photos of Entrance Stage, Chamber for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 at Jeddah Superdome

– WWE released some photos from inside the Jeddah Superdome for today’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 event, including the entrance stage and the chamber. You can check out those photos below.

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 event is set for later today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. The Kickoff show is already underway. 411 will also have live play-by-play coverage for the event.