Photos From Last Night’s All-Women NXT Event, Triple H Comments

As we previously reported, NXT held an all-women event last night in Jacksonville, Florida.

Triple H commented on the event, writing on Twitter: “An all female Superstar live event for @WWENXT last night in #NXTJacksonville showcasing a growing and powerful women’s division. Last night was one of those moments where people will say ‘I remember when…’ #WeAreNXT”

An all female Superstar live event for @WWENXT last night in #NXTJacksonville showcasing a growing and powerful women’s division. Last night was one of those moments where people will say “I remember when…” #WeAreNXT https://t.co/suT8vdIbBs — Triple H (@TripleH) December 6, 2019

The event featured debuts for Indi Hartwell, Briana Brandy, Rita Reis and Shotzi Blackheart. You can also see photos from the show below.

Congrats to Briana Brandy for making her @WWENXT

debut tonight at #NXTJacksonville! It helps teaming with a winner like @TaynaraContiWWE pic.twitter.com/vnHUs8yE3c — Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 6, 2019

"You listen new girl or I break your back and humble you.” – @ImChelseaGreen (probably) #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/qVAxpj9fEw — Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 6, 2019

Some pics of the closing segment from #NXTJacksonville pic.twitter.com/TMNLKZthMZ — Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 6, 2019

Loved my WWE debut tonight and the Jacksonville crowd was awesome ❤️👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Rita Reis (@RitaReisWWE) December 6, 2019