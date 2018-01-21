wrestling / News
Photos and Clip From Last Night’s Smackdown Live Event in Florence, South Carolina
– As previously reported, WWE held a Smackdown-brand live event in Florence, South Carolina on Saturday night with Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles in the main event in a Cage Match. Below are some photos and a clip from the house show that were posted on Twitter.
Have @Sheltyb803 and @WWEGable made a huge mistake by attacking @WWEUsos from behind on #SDLive? #TheUsos may be more focused than ever. #WWEFlorence pic.twitter.com/7aC96RiJkS
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2018
There we go #WWEFlorence @BeckyLynchWWE @NaomiWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE victorious! pic.twitter.com/hrklNLby7u
— LoyalHufflepuff (@LoyalHuffle) January 21, 2018
Getting the ring ready in Florence, SC FOR @WWE SmackDown Live with the help of @JasonAyersWWE #LOST #WWEFlorence pic.twitter.com/E1bENdN5tt
— Charles Robinson (@WWERobinson) January 20, 2018
Thank you so much @AJStylesOrg ! #TooSweet #WWEFlorence pic.twitter.com/0yycLqwNPz
— Chrissie Marie 💖's AJ & Shinsuke (@mystic_moon94) January 21, 2018
@AJStylesOrg This is why we love you, AJ. Why I’ve spent 12 hours on the road this past year to see you wrestle twice. You’re a class act and one helluva wrestler. All my best to Miss Caroline. #WWEFlorence pic.twitter.com/fRMVoE50K8
— Austin Kokel (@RealAustinKokel) January 21, 2018