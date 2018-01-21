Photos and Clip From Last Night’s Smackdown Live Event in Florence, South Carolina

– As previously reported, WWE held a Smackdown-brand live event in Florence, South Carolina on Saturday night with Sami Zayn vs. AJ Styles in the main event in a Cage Match. Below are some photos and a clip from the house show that were posted on Twitter.

@AJStylesOrg This is why we love you, AJ. Why I’ve spent 12 hours on the road this past year to see you wrestle twice. You’re a class act and one helluva wrestler. All my best to Miss Caroline. #WWEFlorence pic.twitter.com/fRMVoE50K8 — Austin Kokel (@RealAustinKokel) January 21, 2018