WWE News: Photos of Matt Riddle at NXT Tapings, Tony Nese Wins Fatal Five Way on 205 Live

October 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Matt Riddle NXT Takeover: Brooklyn

– Matt Riddle took to the ring at Wednesday night’s NXT tapings at Full Sail University. You can see pics below of the match, in which he faced Luke Menzies. It will likely air during the October 31st episode:

– Here is video from the Fatal Five-Way main event of 205 Live, which saw Tony Nese beat Buddy Murphy, Cedric Alexander, TJP, Lio Rush and Gran Metalik:

