Photos From Last Night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Odessa, Texas: Randy Orton Teams With Shinsuke Nakamura in Headliner

March 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shinsuke Nakamura Royal Rumble

As previously reported, the WWE Smackdown roster held a live event yesterday in Odessa, Texas. Below are some photos from the event that were posted on Twitter. The photos include some shots of Baron Corbin, the main event tag team match featuring Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura teaming up against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and more.

