Photos of The Miz and Drew McIntyre at the Super Bowl, Meeting Shaq
Several photos have popped up online featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and The Miz at Super Bowl, where they also spent time with Shaquille O’Neal during his “Shaq Bowl” festivities.
McIntyre wrote: “Hell of a day at the #ShaqBowl. We let @MikeTheMiz take pictures with us to know what winning feels like. P.S- @Shaq told me I’m his favorite wrestler & how nice it was of me to let a fan get in on our picture.”
