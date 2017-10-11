Photos of Stephanie McMahon at Fortune’s 2017 Most Powerful Women Summit

– WWE’s Stephanie McMahon is representing the company at Fortune’s 2017 Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC today. Stephanie spoke at a morning breakfast session that had a “Power of Pushing Your Limits” theme. You can check out some images of her appearance below…

"When you're hiring people, don't look for a cultural fit, look for a cultural add." – @StephMcMahon #FortuneMPW — Fortune MPW (@FortuneMPW) October 11, 2017