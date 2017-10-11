wrestling / News
Photos of Stephanie McMahon at Fortune’s 2017 Most Powerful Women Summit
– WWE’s Stephanie McMahon is representing the company at Fortune’s 2017 Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, DC today. Stephanie spoke at a morning breakfast session that had a “Power of Pushing Your Limits” theme. You can check out some images of her appearance below…
"When you're hiring people, don't look for a cultural fit, look for a cultural add." – @StephMcMahon #FortuneMPW
— Fortune MPW (@FortuneMPW) October 11, 2017
About to take the stage at #FortuneMPW #TuneIn here: https://t.co/rCTl7VuC2P
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 11, 2017
"The best thing you can give someone is your attention." – @StephMcMahon in convo w/ @ameliaboone @kayelbee #FortuneMPW @HermanMiller #spon pic.twitter.com/mzRb4F0vKU
— Fortune MPW (@FortuneMPW) October 11, 2017
.@StephMcMahon on the #fortunempw stage 🙌 link to live stream pinned to @fortunempw profile ☝️ pic.twitter.com/4pTk0PL0pZ
— Fortune MPW (@FortuneMPW) October 11, 2017
Great start to the day at #FortuneMPW with the incredible @ameliaboone & @kayelbee! pic.twitter.com/jTaCQTx2K3
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 11, 2017