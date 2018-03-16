 

wrestling / News

Photos and Videos Of Wrestlemania 35 Press Conference

March 16, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 35 Logo

WWE held a Wrestlemania Press conference earlier today, in which it was announced that it will happen at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey on April 7, 2019. In addition to that, Triple H announced that Ronda Rousey will compete at the event. You can see photos and videos of the entire event below.

article topics :

WrestleMania 35, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading