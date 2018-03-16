Photos and Videos Of Wrestlemania 35 Press Conference

WWE held a Wrestlemania Press conference earlier today, in which it was announced that it will happen at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey on April 7, 2019. In addition to that, Triple H announced that Ronda Rousey will compete at the event. You can see photos and videos of the entire event below.

“#WrestleMania will officially be returning to @MLStadium on Sunday, April 7, 2019!” – Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver pic.twitter.com/nw4zIgIAe7 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 16, 2018

The Women of the #WWE will continue to pave the way for not only the WWE, but for the world! @TripleH #WrestleMania @MLStadium pic.twitter.com/BXbx9WQN57 — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 16, 2018