Photos and Videos Of Wrestlemania 35 Press Conference
WWE held a Wrestlemania Press conference earlier today, in which it was announced that it will happen at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey on April 7, 2019. In addition to that, Triple H announced that Ronda Rousey will compete at the event. You can see photos and videos of the entire event below.
It is with great pleasure that @StephMcMahon talks about bringing #WrestleMania back to @MLStadium! pic.twitter.com/8UjMH7zJ2s
“#WrestleMania will officially be returning to @MLStadium on Sunday, April 7, 2019!” – Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver pic.twitter.com/nw4zIgIAe7
The Women of the #WWE will continue to pave the way for not only the WWE, but for the world! @TripleH #WrestleMania @MLStadium pic.twitter.com/BXbx9WQN57
#WrestleMania has been a part of his life for over two decades, and the event is still just as special as it ever has been for @TripleH! @MLStadium pic.twitter.com/zRL8aTMUaf
“The #WWE is not only my livelihood, it’s my life” – @JohnCena #WrestleMania @MLStadium pic.twitter.com/pWvj53wfmO
#TheNewDay closes out the #WrestleMania Press Conference the only way they know how… with pancakes!!! 🥞🥞🥞 @MLStadium @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/WocVpcavaq
Get ready to scream “TITUS WORLDWIDE” at @MLStadium on April 7, 2019! #WrestleMania @TitusONeilWWE @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/WjpPFWJsyr
April 7, 2019. See you there. #WrestleMania @AlexaBliss_WWE @MLStadium pic.twitter.com/a8plff8j5B
