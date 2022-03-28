wrestling / News
Photos Of WrestleMania 38 Banners At AT&T Stadium Surface
March 28, 2022 | Posted by
-Large banners for WrestleMania 38 have emerged inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The two-night event will be taking place on April 2nd and April 3rd. Nexstar Media’s Austin Kellerman took to his Twitter account to post images of the banners that have gone up. Take a look at the photos below:
Other side of @ATTStadium features night two #Wrestlemania main event of @BrockLesnar vs. @WWERomanReigns. pic.twitter.com/p9YLtakDfN
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Warns ROH Fans Not To Leave Supercard of Honor Early
- MJF, Mick Foley, Trish Stratus and Others React To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars
- More Stars React to Triple H’s Retirement: Ric Flair, Adam Cole, William Regal, More
- Ryback Reacts To Triple H’s Retirement: ‘He Was a Disappointment To Me But I Wish Him Well’