Photos Of WrestleMania 38 Banners At AT&T Stadium Surface

March 28, 2022 | Posted by Fernando Quiles Jr
WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

-Large banners for WrestleMania 38 have emerged inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The two-night event will be taking place on April 2nd and April 3rd. Nexstar Media’s Austin Kellerman took to his Twitter account to post images of the banners that have gone up. Take a look at the photos below:

