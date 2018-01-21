 

wrestling / News

Photos and Clip From Last Night’s WWE Raw House Show in State College, Pennsylvania

January 21, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE- Roman Reigns Grand Slam WWE Raw

As previously reported, WWE held a Raw live event in State College, Pennsylvania on Saturday night with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns teaming up in the main event. Below are some photos and a clip from the live event that were shared on Twitter.

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading