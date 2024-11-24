Various News: Pic Of Ricky Starks Backstage At AEW Full Gear, Last Week’s WOW – Women Of Wrestling Online

– Ricky Starks was backstage at AEW Full Gear, and a pic of the absent AEW star has made its way online. As reported Starks was in attendance at Saturday night’s show after making a surprise appearance at the GCW Dream On show on Saturday afternoon. Danny Cage posted pics to Instagram from backstage at the show, including one with Starks as you can see below.

Cage wrote:

“My girls demanded it! So happy @aew & @realqtmarshall made it happen!! Seriously amazing clinic put on by QT on pro wrestling. That match was pro wrestling. Everything I love about it anyway! Congrats guys! Also great bumping into @starkybaby you handsome devil you!

Rizzler & the crew are over af btw! A virtual sellout at the monitor!

One thing I want to say is this. Thank you @paulwight for making @liv._.lynch night, month, & year! Your kindness is amazing & appreciated!

Also, saw so many other awesome people & got greeted with hug & love so thank you! I need more of that.”