Pick Your Poison Matches & More Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced new matches for this week’s show, including Pick Your Poison bouts and more. The company announced on Wednesday that Matt Cardona and Brian Myers will choose each other’s opponents for their matches on this week’s episode. In other matches, TJP will face Josh Alexander and we will see Havok battle Nevaeh on Before the Impact.

The full lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow on AXS TV, below:

* Press conference for Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann at Impact Rebellion

* Jazz’s Retirement Ceremony

* TJP vs. Josh Alexander

* Pick Your Poison Match: Matt Cardona vs. Opponent of Brian Myers’ Choosing

* Pick Your Poison Match: Brian Myers vs. Opponent of Matt Cardona’s Choosing

* Before The Impact Match: Havok vs. Nevaeh