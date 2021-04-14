wrestling / News
Pick Your Poison and More Set For Tomorrow Night’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced multiple matches for tomorrow night’s episode on AXS TV, including ‘Pick Your Poison’, in which Brian Myers and Matt Cardona will choose each other’s opponents. There will also be an X Division match as TJP battles Josh Alexander. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Kenny Omega & Rich Swann Rebellion Press Conference
* Jazz retirement ceremony
* Pick Your Poison: Matt Cardona vs TBD (selected by Brian Myers)
* Pick Your Poison: Brian Myers vs. TBD (selected by Matt Cardona)
* TJP vs. Josh Alexander
.@Myers_Wrestling and @TheMattCardona will choose each other's opponents THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Dx8KeuoDa5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 14, 2021
.@MegaTJP faces @Walking_Weapon THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ugoY138tZc
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 13, 2021
