Pics and Video of Kylie Rae’s Return to Ring Last Night
– Kylie Rae was back in action last night for the first time since leaving AEW. As reported on Saturday, Rae was announced to be returning at Freelance Wrestling/Freelance Underground’s Game of the Genders as a replacement for Shotzi Blackheart, who was unable to make the show.
You can see pics and video from the match, which saw Rae pick up the win, below.
SHE’S BACK!!!!! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XiHLUFUcld
— Tyler Edwards (@prince_petty_) September 22, 2019
#KylieRae makes her return to @FreelanceWres & @FreelanceUndrgd🤙🏾!!!
WHAT A MOMENT🤟🏾!!!#GameOfGenders#FreelanceWrestling #FreelanceUnderground #ChicagoWrestling #IndyWrestling pic.twitter.com/TvZK2sWXa9
— TheRealFanBro (@therealfanbro) September 22, 2019
#KylieRae😊 showing why she is number 1 at @FreelanceWres & @FreelanceUndrgd#GameOfGenders!#FreelanceWrestling #FreelanceUnderground #ChicagoWrestling #IndyWrestling pic.twitter.com/qyg0t2Q56H
— TheRealFanBro (@therealfanbro) September 22, 2019
Kylie returns to wrestling @FreelanceWres @FreelanceUndrgd Pretty emotional night and the fans love her. pic.twitter.com/NoJX1zRZY0
— Jon Larimore (@KMFDM97) September 22, 2019
#FreelanceIsHome #KylieRae pic.twitter.com/pPEZpTPNlJ
— LUGO (@ChiveLuGo) September 22, 2019
