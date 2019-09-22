wrestling / News

Pics and Video of Kylie Rae’s Return to Ring Last Night

September 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kylie Rae AEW Double or Nothing

– Kylie Rae was back in action last night for the first time since leaving AEW. As reported on Saturday, Rae was announced to be returning at Freelance Wrestling/Freelance Underground’s Game of the Genders as a replacement for Shotzi Blackheart, who was unable to make the show.

You can see pics and video from the match, which saw Rae pick up the win, below.

