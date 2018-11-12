wrestling / News
Pics of Big Cass Returning to The Ring
November 12, 2018
Big Cass appeared for the Big Time Wrestling promotion on Saturday. He is now wrestling under the Big C, and here are some images from his appearance.
Damn.. Big Cass looking a little SAWFT out there on the indy scene.. pic.twitter.com/MbT6q1W3V2
— Cassidy Haynes (@Casshooole) November 11, 2018
Big Cass will be known as "Big Casserole" on the independent circuit. pic.twitter.com/X6RrlTed2O
— Squared Circle Journal (@sqcirjournal) November 11, 2018