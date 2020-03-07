wrestling / News
Pics From NXT UK Taping Reveal Low Attendance
Some photos are online from the NXT UK tapings in Coventry, England on Friday that seem to show a low attendance level. You can see the pics below, which show a lot of empty seats in the arena. Wrestling Inc reports that there were an estimated 750 – 850 in attendance, which would make it one of the brand’s smallest crowds ever.
The site notes that the ring announcer said Saturday’s tapings in the venue have “limited availability,” suggesting the audience will be much bigger.
holy shit the nxt uk crowd pic.twitter.com/XgbCaHJabR
— gay'ce rothstein (@BENFOOTISONLINE) March 6, 2020
📸Well @FinnBalor is #NXTUK!!! #NXTUKCoventry #WWE pic.twitter.com/fpahMz6Q7n
— Chris (@MoZzaWWE) March 6, 2020
@drillamoloney is back! He teams with @DEREISS_ but not billed as The 0121. NXTUK pic.twitter.com/FSYNGrQ3Yx
— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) March 6, 2020
