Pics From NXT UK Taping Reveal Low Attendance

Some photos are online from the NXT UK tapings in Coventry, England on Friday that seem to show a low attendance level. You can see the pics below, which show a lot of empty seats in the arena. Wrestling Inc reports that there were an estimated 750 – 850 in attendance, which would make it one of the brand’s smallest crowds ever.

The site notes that the ring announcer said Saturday’s tapings in the venue have “limited availability,” suggesting the audience will be much bigger.

holy shit the nxt uk crowd pic.twitter.com/XgbCaHJabR — gay'ce rothstein (@BENFOOTISONLINE) March 6, 2020