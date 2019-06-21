wrestling / News
Pics Of Nikki Cross, Killian Dain’s Wedding Ceremony From Scotland
June 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Some pics of Nikki Cross and Killian Dain’s wedding ceremony from Scotland are now online. Johnny Moss posted to Instagram with the pics, which you can see below.
The two have been dating for ten years, and married in January. Whether these are pics of the ceremony from that time or whether the ceremony was more recent is not yet clear.
