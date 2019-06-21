wrestling / News

Pics Of Nikki Cross, Killian Dain’s Wedding Ceremony From Scotland

June 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nikki Cross Raw 1-14-19

– Some pics of Nikki Cross and Killian Dain’s wedding ceremony from Scotland are now online. Johnny Moss posted to Instagram with the pics, which you can see below.

The two have been dating for ten years, and married in January. Whether these are pics of the ceremony from that time or whether the ceremony was more recent is not yet clear.

