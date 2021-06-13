wrestling / News

Pics Of NXT Takeover: In Your House Set Online

June 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House 2021

NXT Takeover: In Your House kicks off shortly, and the first pics from the set are online. You can see the photos below from Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian as well as JJ Williams showing off the set-up inside the Capitol Wrestling Center.

We have live coverage from the event kicking off shortly.

