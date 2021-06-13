wrestling / News
Pics Of NXT Takeover: In Your House Set Online
June 13, 2021
NXT Takeover: In Your House kicks off shortly, and the first pics from the set are online. You can see the photos below from Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian as well as JJ Williams showing off the set-up inside the Capitol Wrestling Center.
We have live coverage from the event kicking off shortly.
Set for tonight’s NXT In Your House #NXTTakeOver #nxt pic.twitter.com/oa5NSZcTZg
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) June 13, 2021
Some more shots of #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/44J5pQVXNP
— Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) June 13, 2021
IYH. pic.twitter.com/RTbpmRanvD
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) June 13, 2021
