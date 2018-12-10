wrestling / News
WWE News: Pics of John Cena at The Bumblebee Premiere, Samoa Joe Attacks jeff Hardy at Live Event, The Bar Prepares For The Smackdown Live Rap Battle
– Here are videos & photos of John Cena attending the world premiere of the Bumblebee movie on Sunday at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles…
He’s real! Amazing time watching #BumblebeeMovie at the world premiere @ChineseTheatres in LA. Seeing Travis’ vision, @HaileeSteinfeld and Jorge’s performances and most importantly the audience’s reaction was extraordinarily special. Excited for you to see 🐝 this holiday season!
Fans line up for autographs and selfies with @JohnCena at the #BumblebeeMovie World Premiere! pic.twitter.com/YG7TkCOkmM
We are buzzing for the WORLD PREMIERE of #BumblebeeMovie! @bumblebeemovie pic.twitter.com/VasTup6h97
.@JohnCena is all smiles at the #BumblebeeMovie premiere! pic.twitter.com/pEGsu9D3Rx
Here with Bumblebee at the world premiere of #BumblebeeMovie! @bumblebeemovie pic.twitter.com/OQCFlc767v
Wait for it…#BumblebeeMovie hits theatres December 21! Get your tickets now: https://t.co/8LEFIIbhqe pic.twitter.com/KQP4a6Irl2
– During WWE’s Live Event in Winnipeg, Samoa Joe attacked Jeff Hardy…
– Here is the Bar, preparing for their rap battle on this week’s Smackdown…