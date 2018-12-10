Quantcast

 

WWE News: Pics of John Cena at The Bumblebee Premiere, Samoa Joe Attacks jeff Hardy at Live Event, The Bar Prepares For The Smackdown Live Rap Battle

December 10, 2018
– Here are videos & photos of John Cena attending the world premiere of the Bumblebee movie on Sunday at the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles…

– During WWE’s Live Event in Winnipeg, Samoa Joe attacked Jeff Hardy…

– Here is the Bar, preparing for their rap battle on this week’s Smackdown…

