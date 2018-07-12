Various News: Pics of Kaitlyn Training For The Mae Young Classic, Daniel Bryan Summons Kane’s Pyro, Penelope Ford Interviews Glow’s Jackie Tohn

– Mae Young Classic competitor Kaitlyn posted these photos of her training for the tournament…

"You gotta stop wearing your wishbone where your backbone ought to be." @CelestialBodiez pic.twitter.com/gQ69t1vkeX — Celeste (@CelesteBonin) July 12, 2018

– Watch how Daniel Bryan summoned Kane’s demonic powers for a celebration…



– Indie wrestler Penelope Ford interviewed GLOW castmember Jackie Tohn at Paste Studio in NYC…