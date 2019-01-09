Quantcast

Pics Released of R-Truth and Carmella’s ‘Vacation’ to WWE Headquarters

January 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
R-Truth Carmella WWE TLC Mixed Match Challenge

– WWE has shared some pics of R-Truth and Carmella’s “all expenses-paid vacation” to Stamford, Connecticut. You can see the pics below via Cathy Kelley’s Twitter account as well as a post to Reddit below.

The two won a trip to anywhere in the world as winning season two of the Mixed Match Challenge at TLC in December. Before Carmella could answer, Truth said WWE Headquarters. That trip was taken today.

Hello r/SC from Stamford! R-Truth and Carmella are enjoying their all-expenses paid vacation to WWE HQ from r/SquaredCircle

