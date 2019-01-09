wrestling / News
Pics Released of R-Truth and Carmella’s ‘Vacation’ to WWE Headquarters
– WWE has shared some pics of R-Truth and Carmella’s “all expenses-paid vacation” to Stamford, Connecticut. You can see the pics below via Cathy Kelley’s Twitter account as well as a post to Reddit below.
The two won a trip to anywhere in the world as winning season two of the Mixed Match Challenge at TLC in December. Before Carmella could answer, Truth said WWE Headquarters. That trip was taken today.
welcome to stamford 🎉 @RonKillings @CarmellaWWE @WWE pic.twitter.com/mNu0BiTNHn
— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) January 9, 2019
@RonKillings y @CarmellaWWE Siguen disfrutando sus vacaciones en Stanford, cuneticut 🙌😂
Jajaja pobre @WWEGraves no lo dejan dormir 😴#WWEMMCChampions pic.twitter.com/3J6lcS2mhz
— Club WWE ARGENTINA🇦🇷 (@ClubWWEArg) January 9, 2019
