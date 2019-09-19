wrestling / News
Pics Of Ring and Set From Tonight’s WOW – Women of Wrestling Taping
September 18, 2019 | Posted by
– 411 is in attendance at tonight’s WOW – Women of Wrestling taping in Los Angeles, and we have some pics of the ring and set. You can see pics below from our own Jeffrey Harris from the taping, which is taking place at The Belasco Theater:
411mania is live at tonight’s @wowsuperheroes WOW Women of Wrestling at the @BelascoLA we will have some live coverage and tweets throughout the evening. FYI, no spoilers or match results. pic.twitter.com/dum80azRcS
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) September 19, 2019
Some more set and ring photos from the WOW TV tapings tonight at the @BelascoLA @wowsuperheroes #WOW #AXSTV pic.twitter.com/f3bmNpjgLP
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) September 19, 2019
