Pics of WrestleMania 39 Set Online
WrestleMania 39 is just a few days away, and pics of the under-construction set are now online. Photos of the set being constructed in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles have made their way onto Reddit and Twitter, as you can see below.
The show takes place on April 1st and 2nd and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.
