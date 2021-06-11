Pics of Updated Questionnaire For Fans Attending NXT Tapings

Following reports that WWE had updated its COVID-19 policy for fans attending the NXT tapings, the company’s updated questionnaire is online. As reported yesterday, the company is no longer requiring fans to take a COVID-19 test before or at NXT tapings to gain entry. Wrestling Inc. has released photos of the new questionnaire, which you can see below.

The questionnaire notes that fans must provide their own transportation and parking is no longer available at Capitol Wrestling Center, though they can take a bus from Full Sail University. The questionnaire also asks fans to answer whether they have been in close contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19 or experienced symptoms themselves in the past two weeks. It also asks fans to submit to a temperature checks at the CWC, with face masks required.