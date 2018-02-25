Pics, Video of Asuka vs. Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber

WWE has posted highlights from the match between Asuka and Nia Jax during Elimination Chamber. Asuka defeated Jax in the match, which would have seen Jax earn a spot in the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania had she won. After the match, an angry Jax attacked Asuka and, once on the outside of the ring, charged her through the ringside barricade.

Our full, live coverage of the show is here.