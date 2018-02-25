wrestling / News
Pics, Video of Asuka vs. Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber
WWE has posted highlights from the match between Asuka and Nia Jax during Elimination Chamber. Asuka defeated Jax in the match, which would have seen Jax earn a spot in the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania had she won. After the match, an angry Jax attacked Asuka and, once on the outside of the ring, charged her through the ringside barricade.
Our full, live coverage of the show is here.
She's here…#WWEChamber @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/SaWo2xF6Qz
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
Hmmm…. So does @AlexaBliss_WWE WANT to see @NiaJaxWWE join the #RAW #WomensTitle Match at #WrestleMania? #WWEChamber #AsukavsNia pic.twitter.com/i9ztgBp1vt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 26, 2018
A #SamoanDrop spells TROUBLE for @WWEAsuka! The #EmpressOfTomorrow's undefeated streak is in SERIOUS jeopardy right now! #WWEChamber #AsukavsNia @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/NWxQO2b7wB
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
The #IrresistibleForce vs. The #UndefeatedStreak. @NiaJaxWWE is determined to make her Road to #WrestleMania 34 a reality! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/sNXQfK44aQ
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
#AndStill… UNDEFEATED!@WWEAsuka dashes away @NiaJaxWWE's #WrestleMania dreams with a pin. #WWEChamber #AsukavsNia pic.twitter.com/9icPL1EyYT
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018
PURE EMOTION. #WWEChamber @NiaJaxWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/8QcBtqGhnb
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2018