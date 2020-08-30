wrestling / News

Pics, Video From Big E. vs. Sheamus At WWE Payback

August 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big E. Payback

Big E.’s successful singles run ran through Sheamus at WWE Payback, and it continued intact on Sunday. The New Day member defeated Sheamus on the PPV, picking up the win with the Big Ending. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Our full live coverage of the show is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Big E., WWE Payback, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading