wrestling / News
Pics, Video From Big E. vs. Sheamus At WWE Payback
Big E.’s successful singles run ran through Sheamus at WWE Payback, and it continued intact on Sunday. The New Day member defeated Sheamus on the PPV, picking up the win with the Big Ending. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Our full live coverage of the show is here.
.@WWEBigE is 𝘈𝘓𝘓 𝘛𝘏𝘈𝘛.
…and even @WWEGraves know it. #WWEPayback @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/aFEzqfORo8
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2020
This 𝙝𝙖𝙨 to hurt. 😬 #WWEPayback @WWEBigE @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/2KjKzT9fcs
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 30, 2020
.@WWEBigE is feelin' it now!!! #WWEPayback @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/hRh0PivkVc
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2020
It's a highly physical matchup between @WWEBigE and @WWESheamus at #WWEPayback. pic.twitter.com/CdeMhk8bri
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2020
He told YOU. 🦄🎺
This is just the beginning for @WWEBigE as he singlehandedly puts away @WWESheamus at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/1q8CN9BK3J
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2020
