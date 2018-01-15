Pics, Video of Braun Strowman Getting Rehired, Attacking Michael Cole

Braun Strowman’s firing lasted less than a full episode of Raw. Stephanie McMahon rehired Strowman after Kurt Angle fired him earlier in the evening. You can see pics and video below. Strowman was backstage destroying security guards and equipment when he grabbed Cole and dragged him to the end of stage. Angle came out and announced that McMahon had rehired him and that he was still in the Royal Rumble title match.

Strowman then let Cole go, but then threw the announcer off the stage and onto the security guards.