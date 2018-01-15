wrestling / News
Pics, Video of Braun Strowman Getting Rehired, Attacking Michael Cole
Braun Strowman’s firing lasted less than a full episode of Raw. Stephanie McMahon rehired Strowman after Kurt Angle fired him earlier in the evening. You can see pics and video below. Strowman was backstage destroying security guards and equipment when he grabbed Cole and dragged him to the end of stage. Angle came out and announced that McMahon had rehired him and that he was still in the Royal Rumble title match.
Strowman then let Cole go, but then threw the announcer off the stage and onto the security guards.
GOOD NEWS: #RAW Commissioner @StephMcMahon has REHIRED @BraunStrowman!
BAD NEWS: @BraunStrowman has just laid waste to @MichaelCole!@RealKurtAngle pic.twitter.com/lPawYn5dCt
— WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2018
Well, this is how @BraunStrowman celebrates?!
He's been RE-HIRED by @StephMcMahon! #RAW pic.twitter.com/PPggTPv5w3
— WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2018
Looks like @TomPhillipsWWE will join the #RAW announce table for the rest of the night after @BraunStrowman's attack on @MichaelCole… pic.twitter.com/KJdICnRQnt
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 16, 2018