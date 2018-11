Pics & Video From Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan at Survivor Series

– Daniel Bryan did his best to topple the Beast at Survivor Series, but Brock Lesnar came out ahead in the end. You can see video and pics below from the match, which Lesnar dominated until Bryan was able to hit a low blow and make a comeback. At one point, Bryan had Lesnar in the Yes! Lock but Lesnar fought out of it and eventually hit an F5 for the win.

The victory gave Raw a 6-0 sweep of the PPV. Our from the show is here.

