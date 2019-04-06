wrestling / News
Pics, Video of Brutus Beefcake WWE Hall of Fame Induction by Hulk Hogan
Here are photos from tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony featuring the Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Hulk Hogan. Be sure to follow our LIVE HOF COVERAGE if you aren’t already.
Did somebody say HALL OF FAMER?@HulkHogan has ARRIVED! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/9RBdb6qh2Z
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Bring @brutusbeefcake_ out, BROTHER.#WWEHOF @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/Y2qQeZ3Pyk
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
✂️ Welcome to the @WWE Hall of Fame, @brutusbeefcake_! ✂️ #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/d1Y0YTx8JA
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
Baron "The Butler" Beefcake?#WWEHOF @brutusbeefcake_ pic.twitter.com/rwlssHUcbl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
.@brutusbeefcake_ details the origins of "The Barber." #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/zVln4Au6XB
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
"The sound of the crowd in that building just made everything vibrate, it was unbelievable." – @brutusbeefcake_ on @WrestleMania III #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/0nU1ZNEWEf
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019
The one and only @brutusbeefcake_ has officially cut and strut his way into the @WWE Hall of Fame! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/owHMq7n5S9
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2019
