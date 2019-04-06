Pics, Video of Brutus Beefcake WWE Hall of Fame Induction by Hulk Hogan

Here are photos from tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony featuring the Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Hulk Hogan. Be sure to follow our LIVE HOF COVERAGE if you aren’t already.

"The sound of the crowd in that building just made everything vibrate, it was unbelievable." – @brutusbeefcake_ on @WrestleMania III #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/0nU1ZNEWEf — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 7, 2019