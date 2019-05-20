wrestling / News
Pics, Video From Cruiserweight Title Match at Money in the Bank
– Tony Nese is still the WWE Cruiserweight Champion after his match with Ariya Daivari at Money in the Bank. Nese defeated Daivari at the show to retain his championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Nese has been champion for 37 days now, having won the title from Buddy Murphy at WrestleMania. Our full live coverage of Money in the bank is here.
It's time for the @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship to be decided LIVE oat #MITB, and the #PremierAthlete @TonyNese is ready to go! pic.twitter.com/d3tnbq22zW
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) May 20, 2019
ARRIVING IN STYLE is @AriyaDaivariWWE as he hopes to take the @WWE #CruiserweightTitle from @TonyNese LIVE on @WWENetwork! #MITB pic.twitter.com/UZKiA8dKEb
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 20, 2019
THIS is what the #PremierAthlete @TonyNese is all about! #MITB pic.twitter.com/AGwIJxqIlB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 20, 2019
The #PremierAthlete @TonyNese takes to the sky as he battles back against @AriyaDaivariWWE with the WWE #CruiserweightTitle on the line! #MITB pic.twitter.com/QTvhi93X6C
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
#DaivariDinero is willing to do WHATEVER it takes…#MITB @AriyaDaivariWWE pic.twitter.com/fXNABmyPHH
— WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2019
And that's why he's the #PremierAthlete…@TonyNese is STILL your @WWE #Cruiserweight Champion! #MITB pic.twitter.com/fMd7dkassi
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) May 20, 2019
