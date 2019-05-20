wrestling / News

Pics, Video From Cruiserweight Title Match at Money in the Bank

May 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Nese Ariya Daivari Money in the Bank

– Tony Nese is still the WWE Cruiserweight Champion after his match with Ariya Daivari at Money in the Bank. Nese defeated Daivari at the show to retain his championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Nese has been champion for 37 days now, having won the title from Buddy Murphy at WrestleMania. Our full live coverage of Money in the bank is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Money in the Bank, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading