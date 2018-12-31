Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Pics, Video of Intercontinental Championship Match From Raw

December 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dean Ambrose Apollo Crews Raw 12-31-18

– Dean Ambrose managed to escape with his Intercontinental Championship after a match with Apollo Crews on tonight’s episode of Raw. Ambrose defeated Crews after the latter earned a title match in a battle royal earlier in the night. You can see pics and video from the match below:

article topics :

Apollo Crews, Dean Ambrose, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading