Pics, Video of Intercontinental Championship Match From Raw
– Dean Ambrose managed to escape with his Intercontinental Championship after a match with Apollo Crews on tonight’s episode of Raw. Ambrose defeated Crews after the latter earned a title match in a battle royal earlier in the night. You can see pics and video from the match below:
Your #ICChampion has arrived.#RAW @TheDeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/y15REp12r7
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2019
Is @WWEApollo about to close out 2018 right?! #RAW #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/Agj4AEiUpL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 1, 2019
Will it be a VERY #HappyNewYear for @WWEApollo tonight?
He's looking to enter 2019 as #ICChampion! #RAW #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/LraprjgFIK
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2019
.@WWEApollo is on a ROLL against @TheDeanAmbrose in the #ICTitle Match on #Raw! pic.twitter.com/O1FNEFVlQ6
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2019
Pressure's ON, @WWEApollo…#RAW #ICTitle @TheDeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/dFpgfjkXmC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 1, 2019
The athleticism of @WWEApollo has us like 😱 every time. #RAW #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/cV8uMysK9i
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2019
It was hard-fought, but @TheDeanAmbrose is STILL #ICChampion to close out 2018! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ssxhkJLJEE
— WWE (@WWE) January 1, 2019