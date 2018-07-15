Quantcast

 

Pics, Video From Finn Balor vs. Constable Corbin at Extreme Rules

July 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor Extreme Rules

– WWE has posted highlights from tonight’s match at Extreme Rules between Finn Balor and Constable Corbin. You can see the posts below from the match, which saw Balor pick up the win over Corbin.

The match ended with Balor getting knocked off the top rope by Corbin, who then went for the End of Days. Balor countered Corbin’s finisher an inside cradle for the pinfall.

