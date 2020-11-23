Pics, Video From Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series

Sami Zayn went up against Bobby Lashley in a battle of secondary champions at Survivor Series, and it was not Zayn’s night to pick up a win. Lashley defeated Zayn in a match which saw the Intercontinental Champion try to get Lashley disqualified by taunting the Hurt Business, but it was to no avail. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The win puts Raw up 2-1 among main card matches on the PPV over Smackdown. Our live coverage of the show is here.