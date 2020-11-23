wrestling / News
Pics, Video From Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series
Sami Zayn went up against Bobby Lashley in a battle of secondary champions at Survivor Series, and it was not Zayn’s night to pick up a win. Lashley defeated Zayn in a match which saw the Intercontinental Champion try to get Lashley disqualified by taunting the Hurt Business, but it was to no avail. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The win puts Raw up 2-1 among main card matches on the PPV over Smackdown. Our live coverage of the show is here.
The #HurtBusiness is open.#USChampion @fightbobby battles #ICChampion @SamiZayn RIGHT NOW LIVE on @WWENetwork! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/Z0dMi5QpAE
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 23, 2020
Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.#SurvivorSeries @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/sRb4hVsGsl
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 23, 2020
Can @SamiZayn SOMEHOW pull this off?! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/9Wl0gSyEER
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
"Vertigo" or not, @fightbobby is looking to put a hurting on @SamiZayn at #SurvivorSeries! #ICTitle #USTitle pic.twitter.com/ynUOiU19u0
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
The job is done.#USChampion @fightbobby lays waste to #ICChampion @SamiZayn to prove he is the #BestOfTheBest at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/dYHRDxjTwb
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
The #HurtBusiness reigns supreme tonight.#SurvivorSeries @fightbobby @The305MVP @Sheltyb803 @CedricAlexander pic.twitter.com/Ebqm89Z8Q8
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2020
