Pics, Video From Smackdown Tag Team Title Elimination Chamber Match
Six teams entered the Elimination Chamber on Sunday, and (of course) only one emerged victorious. The Miz and John Morrison survived Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, The New Day, The Usos, and Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler to retain their Smackdown Tag Team Championships during the show. You can check out pics below.
The final two teams where Miz & Morrison and The Usos. After some back and forth action, Miz and Morrison got a double rollup pinfall with Miz’s feet on the ropes for the pinfall. The two have been Smackdown Tag Team Champions for nine days, having won the titles at Super ShowDown.
Our live coverage of Elimination Chamber is here.
