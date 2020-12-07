Pics, Video From Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher at NXT Takeover: WarGames

Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher had an old-school match at NXT Takeover: WarGames. You can check out pics and video from the match below, which saw Ciampa pick up the win by pinfall. During the bout, Thatcher’s ear appeared to get torn up and he was bleeding pretty badly from it.

After the match, the two stared off with each other and Ciampa raised his hand in the ring. You can check out our ongoing coverage of the PPV here.