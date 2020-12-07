wrestling / News
Pics, Video From Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher at NXT Takeover: WarGames
Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher had an old-school match at NXT Takeover: WarGames. You can check out pics and video from the match below, which saw Ciampa pick up the win by pinfall. During the bout, Thatcher’s ear appeared to get torn up and he was bleeding pretty badly from it.
After the match, the two stared off with each other and Ciampa raised his hand in the ring. You can check out our ongoing coverage of the PPV here.
Armed for war. 🖤 #NXTTakeOver @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/3LAKnmkTgY
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2020
It's not gonna be 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 easy for Timothy Thatcher to release his grasp. #NXTTakeOver @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/VmaZVjgcuG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020
This is what Timothy Thatcher calls "FUN!" 😃 #NXTTakeOver @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/p8WJczCCrb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 7, 2020
This match isn't so fun for Timothy Thatcher anymore… #NXTTakeOver @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/RGHoqCmXY0
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2020
.@NXTCiampa got the FIGHT he wanted against Timothy Thatcher at #NXTTakeOver: #WarGames! pic.twitter.com/0CUxIkhCCH
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2020
Only Timothy Thatcher would be smiling in this state. #NXTTakeOver @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/CVxjf6tD4D
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2020
.@NXTCiampa wins a match beyond words and beyond grit. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/xkLdAk4cio
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2020
