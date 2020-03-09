wrestling / News
Pics, Video From Women’s Elimination Chamber Match Main Event
Becky Lynch has her opponent for WrestleMania following the main event of Elimination Chamber. Shayna Baszler dominated the main event Elimination Chamber match, eliminating every one of her competitors in Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Asuka to earn the shot at Lynch and the Raw Women’s Championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Our own Larry Csonka’s review of the show here.
