wrestling / News
Pics, Video From Women’s Survivor Series Match
– It was a three-way battle between the women of WWE to kick off Survivor Series, and Team NXT came out on top. Rhea Ripley pinned Sasha Banks to score the final pinfall of the match leaving her, Io Shirai, and Candice LeRae as the survivors.
Shirai and LeRae were taken to the back earlier in the match when it appeared they were both injured on the outside following a series of one-on-one takedowns in the ring. That was apparently a ruse though, as they came back out and saved Ripley from a Banks Statement and then helped Ripley pick up the win.
The order of elimination was:
1. Nikki Cross (Smackdown; pinned by Bianca Belair)
2. Sarah Logan (Raw; pinned by Bianca Belair)
3. Carmella (Smackdown; pinned by Charlotte Flair)
4. Kairi Sane (Raw; pinned by Sasha Banks)
5. Dana Brooke (Smackdown; pinned by Asuka)
6. Asuka (Raw; self-eliminated via countout)
7. Charlotte Flair (Smackdown; pinned by Lacey Evans)
8. Lacey Evans (Smackdown; pinned by Natalya)
9. Toni Storm (NXT; double-submitted by Natalya and Sasha Banks)
10. Bianca Belair (NXT; pinned by Natalya)
11. Natalya (Raw; pinned by Sasha Banks)
12. Sasha Banks (Smackdown; pinned by Rhea Ripley)
Survivors: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai
SQUAD UP.#TheBoss @SashaBanksWWE leads #SmackDown's Women's team to the ring to kick off #SurvivorSeries! @DanaBrookeWWE @CarmellaWWE @LaceyEvansWWE @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/Zs5fGzzq72
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
#WWERaw's Women's team is ROYALTY.#SurvivorSeries @MsCharlotteWWE @NatbyNature @WWEAsuka @KairiSaneWWE @sarahloganwwe pic.twitter.com/DoiyWFL2SI
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
Damn, we look good. 😏😏😏😏😏#SurvivorSeries #WeAreNXT @RheaRipley_WWE @shirai_io @BiancaBelairWWE @tonistorm_ @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/1ToO1YdTmu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 25, 2019
In case you were wondering what time it is…
Yes, it's #ToniTime. #SurvivorSeries @tonistorm_ pic.twitter.com/UrrgCH8ymt
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) November 25, 2019
You might just want to leave these 2️⃣ be, @CarmellaWWE…#SurvivorSeries @KairiSaneWWE @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/2g0wWrGShV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019
FIGHTERS.#SurvivorSeries #WeAreNXT @shirai_io @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/dwEnLawpZL
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 25, 2019
#WWENXT needs EVERY advantage they can get with @shirai_io and @CandiceLeRae taken out of this match…
and @BiancaBelairWWE just DELIVERED by eliminating #SmackDown's @NikkiCrossWWE! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/V6ITmjIdCU
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
The #ESTofNXT is ON 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥!#SurvivorSeries @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/B9jHVLmRhd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 25, 2019
😱😱😱 OH MY MELLA 💰💰💰#SurvivorSeries @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/KinpTfVAZJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019
.@CarmellaWWE LAUNCHES @MsCharlotteWWE into @BiancaBelairWWE in this WAR between #WWERaw, #SmackDown, and #WWENXT! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/M4Tmv3fHDq
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
NOT GOOD for #WWERaw…#SurvivorSeries @WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/9mWoJCmXYx
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
#BankStatement + #Sharpshooter = TONI TIME OVER.#WWERaw: @NatbyNature#SmackDown: @SashaBanksWWE#WWENXT: @RheaRipley_WWE#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/YFEnwRcc4f
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
Poor @NatbyNature…#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/ZzbFe2wrxE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 25, 2019
This what you wanted, @WWENXT?#SurvivorSeries @SashaBanksWWE @NatbyNature @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/md5ULfqo5u
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
It all comes down to #TheBoss and #TheNightmare.@SashaBanksWWE and @RheaRipley_WWE are going to WAR at #SurvivorSeries! #WWENXT #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HDD1fRXJew
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
TAP, SASHA, TAP.#SurvivorSeries @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/xHlSdOdsSo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 25, 2019
#WWERaw: 1️⃣#WWENXT: 2️⃣#SmackDown: 1️⃣#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/5Eh0X5p3pL
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Tommaso Ciampa Recalls First WWE Appearance in 2005 With Undertaker, Being Shown Around By Stephanie McMahon
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Hurt Vince McMahon Was When Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, If They Hoped He’d Return in 1995
- Jim Ross On Why Bill Watts Was Upset About Shawn Michaels Getting Beat Up Outside a Bar in Syracuse in 1995
- Triple H Says Director of NXT TakeOver: WarGames Didn’t Know Who Britt Baker Was, That He’d Never Want To Get A Talent Heat With Their Employer