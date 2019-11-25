Pics, Video From Women’s Survivor Series Match

– It was a three-way battle between the women of WWE to kick off Survivor Series, and Team NXT came out on top. Rhea Ripley pinned Sasha Banks to score the final pinfall of the match leaving her, Io Shirai, and Candice LeRae as the survivors.

Shirai and LeRae were taken to the back earlier in the match when it appeared they were both injured on the outside following a series of one-on-one takedowns in the ring. That was apparently a ruse though, as they came back out and saved Ripley from a Banks Statement and then helped Ripley pick up the win.

The order of elimination was:

1. Nikki Cross (Smackdown; pinned by Bianca Belair)

2. Sarah Logan (Raw; pinned by Bianca Belair)

3. Carmella (Smackdown; pinned by Charlotte Flair)

4. Kairi Sane (Raw; pinned by Sasha Banks)

5. Dana Brooke (Smackdown; pinned by Asuka)

6. Asuka (Raw; self-eliminated via countout)

7. Charlotte Flair (Smackdown; pinned by Lacey Evans)

8. Lacey Evans (Smackdown; pinned by Natalya)

9. Toni Storm (NXT; double-submitted by Natalya and Sasha Banks)

10. Bianca Belair (NXT; pinned by Natalya)

11. Natalya (Raw; pinned by Sasha Banks)

12. Sasha Banks (Smackdown; pinned by Rhea Ripley)

Survivors: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Io Shirai