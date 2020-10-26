wrestling / News
Pics, Video From Jeff Hardy vs. Elias at WWE Hell in a Cell
Jeff Hardy didn’t walk away from his match with Elias with a win in his column at Hell in a Cell, but he did walk away satisfied. Hardy lost the match against Elias by DQ after he hit Elias with a guitar on the outside after preventing Elias from hitting him with the instrument. You can check out pics and video from the match below.
Our live coverage of the PPV is here.
The #UniversalTruth is …@IAmEliasWWE is LIVE at @WWE #HIAC right now on @WWENetwork!
👀 https://t.co/OZApDRovhU pic.twitter.com/BAjBzSAdF9
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) October 25, 2020
Out for vengeance.@JEFFHARDYBRAND battles @IAmEliasWWE RIGHT NOW LIVE at #HIAC! pic.twitter.com/LepHisB4mJ
— WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2020
defense ↪️ offense#HIAC @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/HknrRLMpWd
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 25, 2020
We are now entering VINTAGE territory for @JEFFHARDYBRAND. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/7X7axUg5FR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 26, 2020
The #CharismaticEnigma brings the fight, but the POWER of @IAmEliasWWE takes center stage at WWE #HIAC!! @JEFFHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/HDkfWzeQCk
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
Well, @JEFFHARDYBRAND just played his own tune across the back of @IAmEliasWWE … so Elias gets the DQ victory! #HIAC pic.twitter.com/VApCmwIrwg
— WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2020
