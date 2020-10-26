wrestling / News

Pics, Video From Jeff Hardy vs. Elias at WWE Hell in a Cell

October 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Hardy Elias Hell in a Cell

Jeff Hardy didn’t walk away from his match with Elias with a win in his column at Hell in a Cell, but he did walk away satisfied. Hardy lost the match against Elias by DQ after he hit Elias with a guitar on the outside after preventing Elias from hitting him with the instrument. You can check out pics and video from the match below.

