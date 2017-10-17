wrestling / News
Pics & Video of Kane’s WWE Raw Return
WWE has posted pivs and video from the segment to close out Raw where Kane returned. Kane will be part of the TLC handicap match at this Sunday’s PPV as he teams with Braun Strowman, The Miz, Sheamus & Cesaro against The Shield.
