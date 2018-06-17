Quantcast

 

Pics, Video From Last Man Standing Match at Money in the Bank

June 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles Money in the Bank

– AJ Styles retained the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in their Last Match Standing match at Money in the Bank. You can see highlights from the match below, which saw Styles finally put Nakamura down with a Phenomenal Forearm to the outside through the table.

Our live, ongoing coverage is here.

