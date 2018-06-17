wrestling / News
Pics, Video From Last Man Standing Match at Money in the Bank
– AJ Styles retained the WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in their Last Match Standing match at Money in the Bank. You can see highlights from the match below, which saw Styles finally put Nakamura down with a Phenomenal Forearm to the outside through the table.
Our live, ongoing coverage is here.
