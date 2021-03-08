wrestling / News
Pics, Video From Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Page at AEW Revolution
Hangman Page is a wealthier man after his match with Matt Hardy at AEW Revolution, and the Dark Order helped him out. Page defeated Hardy in a match that would see the winner get the Q1 2021 earnings of the loser. Late in the match, Private Party came down and tried to interfere. The Dark Order came out and took out Private Party, also catching Hangman on the apron and letting him hit the buckshot lariat for the pin. You can see highlights below.
Our live coverage of the PPV is here.
Greetings and salutations from @theAdamPage! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/U6TVuuFpXG
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Big decision, @theAdamPage. Lot of pressure. #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/qkdavlm5Lg
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@theAdamPage avoids the Side Effect and nearly puts Hardy away! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/81633bTXJ2
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Twist of Fate from @MATTHARDYBRAND! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/hnZdie7FDg
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@theAdamPage soars for the moonsault! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/Yv1PuEtKO2
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
.@theAdamPage connects with Deadeye! #AEWRevolution
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/5VjKu2yT3B
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) March 8, 2021
Absolutely amazing!
Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/cjiMKMQ3DE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
Celebrating with the Dark Order with a couple of cold ones. Cheers to @theAdamPage!
Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/Yty2ApM1t7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
