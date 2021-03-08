Pics, Video From Matt Hardy vs. Hangman Page at AEW Revolution

Hangman Page is a wealthier man after his match with Matt Hardy at AEW Revolution, and the Dark Order helped him out. Page defeated Hardy in a match that would see the winner get the Q1 2021 earnings of the loser. Late in the match, Private Party came down and tried to interfere. The Dark Order came out and took out Private Party, also catching Hangman on the apron and letting him hit the buckshot lariat for the pin. You can see highlights below.

