Pics, Video From Men’s Elimination Match at Survivor Series

– Team Raw picked up another win at Survivor Series in the men’s elimination match. Highlights are vailable below from the match via WWE’s Twitter accounts. Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley were the survivors on the Raw team, and put Raw up 5-0 in the brand vs. brand “competition.”

The elimination order was as follows:

1. Samoa Joe (by Drew McIntyre via Claymore Kick)

2. Finn Bálor (by Rey Mysterio via springboard Frog Splash)

3. Dolph Ziggler (by Shane McMahon via Coast to Coast)

4. Jeff Hardy (by Braun Strowman via Powerslam)

5. Rey Mysterio (by Braun Strowman via Powerslam)

6. The Miz (by Braun Strowman via Powerslam)

7. Shane McMahon (by Braun Strowman via running powerslam)

