Pics, Video From Men’s Elimination Match at Survivor Series
– Team Raw picked up another win at Survivor Series in the men’s elimination match. Highlights are vailable below from the match via WWE’s Twitter accounts. Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley were the survivors on the Raw team, and put Raw up 5-0 in the brand vs. brand “competition.”
The elimination order was as follows:
1. Samoa Joe (by Drew McIntyre via Claymore Kick)
2. Finn Bálor (by Rey Mysterio via springboard Frog Splash)
3. Dolph Ziggler (by Shane McMahon via Coast to Coast)
4. Jeff Hardy (by Braun Strowman via Powerslam)
5. Rey Mysterio (by Braun Strowman via Powerslam)
6. The Miz (by Braun Strowman via Powerslam)
7. Shane McMahon (by Braun Strowman via running powerslam)
Our live, ongoing report from the match is here.
👏👏👏👏👏
Here comes #RAW's Men's #SurvivorSeries Team, led by Captain and Acting GM @BaronCorbinWWE! pic.twitter.com/T91hIQtIIX
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 19, 2018
As if @BraunStrowman would willingly let ANYONE ELSE start this match? #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/mXLToN2SLu
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018
🔴 vs. 🔵
Which side are you on? #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/AxTxnUiYPR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 19, 2018
We won.#AOP #RAW #SurviorSeries pic.twitter.com/xWyCrdXvod
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) November 19, 2018
Next up it's @HEELZiggler vs. @shanemcmahon… #WWEWorldCup not included.#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/fh6HuUvgFy
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 19, 2018
Whatever. It. Takes.@shanemcmahon #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/6pjY0woKcC
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018
But you're ON THE SAME TEAM, guys! @BraunStrowman @DMcIntyreWWE #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/hMEGDdwLUs
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 19, 2018
.@FinnBalor, meet 6️⃣1️⃣9️⃣. @reymysterio #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/qwL8YIszpn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 19, 2018
THIS is one way to take out The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman!#SurvivorSeries @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/lznefoSUJc
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018
Time to show off. @HEELZiggler #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/LbpoB72wp8
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 19, 2018
#CoastToCoast!#SDLive now leads this match 4-3! #SurvivorSeries @shanemcmahon pic.twitter.com/3KVFx7i6Le
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018
6-1-NOPE!@BraunStrowman #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/Na5fz3nxnu
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 19, 2018
🔴 GET 🔴 THESE 🔴 HANDS 🔴@BraunStrowman secures the victory for #TeamRAW. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/6mcBvCyb5C
— WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018
.@mikethemiz = 😳😳😳😳#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/KKsGp2UjlM
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 19, 2018