wrestling / News
Pics, Video From NXT Takeover: In Your House Six-Woman Tag Match
NXT Takeover: In Your House kicked off with a six-woman tag team match and highlights are online. Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae in the match after Yim and LeRae battled out of the ringside area, giving Nox and Blackeart an opening to take out Raquel. Nox pinned Kai with the Shiniest Wizard to pick up the win.
You can check out highlights below and our full live coverage here.
Today's houseparty is BYOT: BRING YOUR OWN TANK
💚🖤🤘#NXTTakeOver @ShotziWWE pic.twitter.com/EToJCMzpzq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 7, 2020
It's the #HBIC's house, and we're just living in it. #NXTTakeOver @MiaYim pic.twitter.com/4tFuPhAPqZ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2020
🧚♂️🧚♂️🧚♂️🧚♂️#NXTTakeOver @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/ll9XY7MaKN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 7, 2020
AIR NOX!!!! #NXTTakeOver @TeganNoxWWE_ pic.twitter.com/SJzfaIoAeR
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2020
😮😮😮#NXTTakeOver has only just begun and we already have a face of the night. @TeganNoxWWE_ pic.twitter.com/mrkxXfPUgk
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2020
Who doesn't love teamwork? 😍😍
Well, in this moment, @RaquelWWE… #NXTTakeOver @ShotziWWE @TeganNoxWWE_ pic.twitter.com/74X4karR6D
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 7, 2020
MONTHS IN THE MAKING!@TeganNoxWWE_ pins her former best friend @DakotaKai_WWE to claim the victory for her and her team! #NXTTakeOver @ShotziWWE pic.twitter.com/gcDq7Ot3TO
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Defends Drew McIntyre From Vince Russo’s Recent Criticism, Thinks McIntyre Is ‘Already a Phenomenal Performer’ and Can Get Better
- Matt Riddle’s Smackdown Debut Reportedly Changed Plans For Eight Wrestlers
- Alexa Bliss on Sasha Banks & Bayley ‘Crying on the Floor’ After Smackdown: ‘Worked Well for Them Last Time’
- Backstage Rumor on Jinder Mahal Being in Line for ‘Big Push’ and World Title Feud Before Getting Sidelined With Another Injury