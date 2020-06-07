Pics, Video From NXT Takeover: In Your House Six-Woman Tag Match

NXT Takeover: In Your House kicked off with a six-woman tag team match and highlights are online. Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae in the match after Yim and LeRae battled out of the ringside area, giving Nox and Blackeart an opening to take out Raquel. Nox pinned Kai with the Shiniest Wizard to pick up the win.

😮😮😮#NXTTakeOver has only just begun and we already have a face of the night. @TeganNoxWWE_ pic.twitter.com/mrkxXfPUgk — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2020