Pics, Video From NXT Takeover: In Your House Six-Woman Tag Match

June 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: In Your House Tegan Nox

NXT Takeover: In Your House kicked off with a six-woman tag team match and highlights are online. Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart and Mia Yim defeated Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae in the match after Yim and LeRae battled out of the ringside area, giving Nox and Blackeart an opening to take out Raquel. Nox pinned Kai with the Shiniest Wizard to pick up the win.

You can check out highlights below and our full live coverage here.

NXT, NXT Takeover: In Your House, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

