wrestling / News
Pics, Video From NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver
The NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships were on the line on night night two of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, and highlights are online. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to retain their titles, and you can see pics and video from the match below.
Blackheart and Moon have now held the titles for 29 days, having won the titles on the March 10th episode of NXT. Our live, ongoing coverage from NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night two is here.
Where there is a will, there is #TheWay. 🧚♂️ #NXTTakeOver @indi_hartwell @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/tpGvMzPy1Y
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 9, 2021
#WWENXT Women's #TagTeamChampions @ShotziWWE & @WWEEmberMoon have arrived, tank and all! 🔥 🐺 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/SDRI81n2Aq
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
For you, @WWERoadDogg. 🖤 💚#NXTTakeOver @WWEEmberMoon @CandiceLeRae pic.twitter.com/8ISXDNH9e2
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
.@WWEEmberMoon & @ShotziWWE are in a battle to retain their #WWENXT Tag Team Championships against @CandiceLeRae & @indi_hartwell! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/y2qhrm2fty
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
𝐃𝐎𝐎𝐌.#NXTTakeOver @WWEEmberMoon @indi_hartwell @CandiceLeRae @ShotziWWE pic.twitter.com/aGo8s52EQR
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 9, 2021
Championship goals. #NXTTakeOver #AndStill @ShotziWWE @WWEEmberMoon pic.twitter.com/gnUDapFcJX
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 9, 2021
For the first time in #WWNXT history, the #WWENXT Women's #TagTeamTitles are DEFENDED and successfully RETAINED at #NXTTakeOver! #AndStill @ShotziWWE @WWEEmberMoon pic.twitter.com/owpIU09aMk
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2021
