Pics, Video From NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

The NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships were on the line on night night two of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, and highlights are online. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to retain their titles, and you can see pics and video from the match below.

Blackheart and Moon have now held the titles for 29 days, having won the titles on the March 10th episode of NXT. Our live, ongoing coverage from NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver night two is here.