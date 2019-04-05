Pics, Video Of Velveteen Dream vs. Matt Riddle NXT North American Championship Match at NXT Takeover: New York

– Velveteen Dream walked away from his clash with Matt Riddle at NXT Takeover: New York with the NXT North American Championship still in his possession. Dream defeated Riddle in the match to keep his title reign going at 60 days, having won the title from Johnny Gargano at the January 30th NXT taping. Pics and video from the match are below.

