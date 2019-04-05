wrestling / News

Pics, Video Of Velveteen Dream vs. Matt Riddle NXT North American Championship Match at NXT Takeover: New York

April 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Velveteem Dream Matt Riddle NXT Takeover New York

– Velveteen Dream walked away from his clash with Matt Riddle at NXT Takeover: New York with the NXT North American Championship still in his possession. Dream defeated Riddle in the match to keep his title reign going at 60 days, having won the title from Johnny Gargano at the January 30th NXT taping. Pics and video from the match are below.

You can see our ongoing coverage of NXT Takeover: New York here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Takeover: New York, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading