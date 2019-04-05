wrestling / News
Pics, Video Of Velveteen Dream vs. Matt Riddle NXT North American Championship Match at NXT Takeover: New York
– Velveteen Dream walked away from his clash with Matt Riddle at NXT Takeover: New York with the NXT North American Championship still in his possession. Dream defeated Riddle in the match to keep his title reign going at 60 days, having won the title from Johnny Gargano at the January 30th NXT taping. Pics and video from the match are below.
You can see our ongoing coverage of NXT Takeover: New York here.
💜💜💜💜💜💜#NXTTakeOver @VelveteenWWE pic.twitter.com/rPY7LOPorE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 5, 2019
Hey, @Yankees… is this YOUR new uniform unveiling? @SuperKingOfBros #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/EAQBrou1da
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 5, 2019
All show. All substance.
That's the saying, right? @VelveteenWWE @SuperKingOfBros #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/5rODr1VkDd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 5, 2019
Welcome to The City of D.R.E.A.M, @SuperKingOfBros.@VelveteenWWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/J34Hr6jEmw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 5, 2019
The #VelveteenDreamExperience has taken over @barclayscenter! @VelveteenWWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/MPC5tF7ALf
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 6, 2019
Tough loss for @SuperKingOfBros.
BIG win for @VelveteenWWE.#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/FGnZSlcB0v
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2019
DREAM 💜 OVER@VelveteenWWE is STILL your NXT #NorthAmericanChampion! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/UCJfD903CC
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2019
